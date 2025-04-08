Advertisement
GOOGLE

Google Rolls Out Gemini Live Camera And Screen Sharing Features To Galaxy And Pixel Devices: How It Works

Google Gemini Live Feature Android: The new feature can troubleshoot household issues, offer personalized shopping and fashion advice, and assist with personal projects or digital content 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Apr 08, 2025, 02:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Google Rolls Out Gemini Live Camera And Screen Sharing Features To Galaxy And Pixel Devices: How It Works Image Credit: @GeminiApp/X

Google Gemini Live Feature Android: Google has announced a significant update to the Gemini Live feature for select Android users. It is an advanced Google’s real-time AI assistant or AI tool that allows users to have real-time, natural conversations with Gemini by sharing either their phone’s camera view or screen. 

These features are available to Pixel 9 series and Galaxy S25 series users as a free upgrade, allowing visual and interactive assistance in over 45 languages. To recall, the new feature was first showcased at last year’s I/O, Google’s annual developer conference. 

Google Gemini Live Feature: How It Works

The updated Gemini Live can use the camera to view you or your surroundings through a live feed and respond to questions based on what it sees. Similarly, users can now share their smartphone screens and ask specific questions about a photo or a particular feature. 

Moreover, the new feature can troubleshoot household issues, offer personalized shopping and fashion advice, and assist with personal projects or digital content. Just point your camera or share your screen, and Gemini responds naturally with helpful, context-aware suggestions. 

Google Gemini Live Feature: Subscription Fees

If you’re using a different Android smartphone apart from the Pixel 9 series and Galaxy S25 series, you’ll need a Gemini Advanced subscription, priced at Rs 1,950 per month. The subscription includes perks like access to the latest Gemini AI models from Google, 2 TB of cloud storage, and access to NotebookLM Plus. 

