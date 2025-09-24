Advertisement
Google Rolls Out New AI-Powered Editing Feature For Google Photos; Here's How To Use It

Google Photos New AI Editing Feature: Google also revealed that it will add support for C2PA Content Credentials to Google Photos on Android, a feature that detects when an image has been generated or modified using AI. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 24, 2025, 03:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Google Rolls Out New AI-Powered Editing Feature For Google Photos; Here's How To Use It Image Credit: @Google/X

Google Photos New AI Editing Feature: Google has rolled out its AI-powered editing feature for Google Photos. The new feature allows Pixel users to edit their pictures using natural language commands is now coming to Android phones. The AI editing feature is powered by Google's advanced Gemini AI, aims to make photo editing more intuitive and accessible to a broader audience.

Notably, the feature was initially available on the new Pixel 10 devices in the US and is now rolling out more broadly to Android users. It allows user to edit their photos with voice or text commands by tapping the 'Help me edit' option in the Google Photos app. However, the app even provides transparency, showing which edits were applied via AI.

Google's New AI Editing Feature: Availability

The new AI editing feature is currently available in English for users aged 18 and above in the US. Google also revealed that it will add support for C2PA Content Credentials to Google Photos on Android, a feature that detects when an image has been generated or modified using AI. (Also Read: Aadhaar Card Now Available On WhatsApp; Here's How To Download Using MyGov Helpdesk Number)

How To Use Google Photos AI Editing Feature

Step 1: Open the photo editor and tap "Help me edit."

Step 2: Describe the changes you want the AI to make.

Step 3: The AI can perform basic edits like adjusting lighting or removing distractions.

Step 4: It can also handle advanced edits, such as removing background objects or restoring old photos.

Step 5: Users can ask the AI to "make it better" or select from the suggested options provided.

Now, users don’t have to learn many tools or complicated settings. Gemini takes care of the technical work, so anyone can make professional-looking edits quickly. 

