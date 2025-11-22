Google Rolls Out New Feature To Verify Whether An Image Is AI-Generated Or Not; How It Works And Follow THESE Steps To Identify It

AI Image Detector Online: In the world of fast-paced technology, it has become quite difficult to identify whether an image is AI-generated or edited by Google AI. Now, Google has introduced a new feature within the Gemini app that allows users to quickly verify whether an image was created or edited using a Google AI tool, addressing growing concerns about the origin of digital content.

The company has rolled out this capability alongside the rollout of its new Gemini 3-powered Nano Banana Pro model, which marks another step toward transparency in AI-generated content. Notably, the initial rollout focuses only on images and uses SynthID, Google’s invisible AI watermarking technology. Google has confirmed that verification for videos and audio will be added soon.

The feature will also expand beyond the Gemini app to platforms like Google Search. A major upcoming upgrade includes adding support for C2PA content credentials, an industry-wide standard for verifying digital content.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

AI Image Detector Online: How It Works

The tech giants new detection system works through SynthID, an invisible digital watermarking technology. Whenever Googles AI creates an image, SynthID quietly adds hidden markers inside it. These markers do not change how the image looks, and you will not notice them at all. However, the Google Gemini app can read these markers and determine whether the image was made or edited using Googles AI. (Also Read: OnePlus 13R Gets Huge Discount On THIS Platform Ahead Of OnePlus 15R India Launch; Check Display, Camera, Battery, Processor, Price And Other Features)

There is one limitation. Gemini can verify only those images that are produced or modified with Googles own tools. If an image comes from another companys AI model or an independent developer, Gemini will not be able to confirm its source. Even so, this feature still applies to a large amount of online content.

Since the launch of SynthID in 2023, Google has added watermarks to more than 20 billion AI generated images, and all of them can now be verified directly through the Gemini app.

AI Image Detector Online: How To Verify

Step 1: Open the Gemini app and start a new conversation or prompt.

Step 2: Upload the image you want to check (from a website, message, or file).

Step 3: Type a simple verification question such as "Was this created by Google AI?" or "Is this AI-generated?"

Step 4: Gemini scans the image for a SynthID watermark and analyzes the result.

Step 5: Gemini returns a clear answer and explanation about whether the image was created or edited using Google AI.