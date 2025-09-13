Google Rolls Out New Gmail Features To Organize And Track Your Online Orders Ahead Of The Festive Season; Check Availability And How It Works

Google's New Purchase Tab In Gmail: Google is making online shopping easier. The tech giant has introduced a new 'Purchases' tab in Gmail to help users organize orders from Amazon, Flipkart, and other platforms, as well as track deliveries. This tab allows people to quickly check their online orders and keep their inboxes more organized, especially during the busy holiday season. It will also display details of past orders, making everything easier to manage.

The new “Purchases” tab on both mobile and web is designed to simplify order-related emails by putting confirmations, shipping details, and delivery updates all in one organized space within Gmail. If your inbox is usually crowded with shopping emails, this feature makes everything easier to find in one place.

Gmail's New Feature: How It Works

The update expands on Gmail’s package-tracking tool introduced in 2022, which displays delivery updates right in the inbox—no need to visit courier websites. While packages arriving within 24 hours will still appear at the top, the new tab now brings all purchase details together in one place for easier access.

Google's New Summary Card In Gmail: Availability

Google has introduced a new summary card in Gmail, offering a cleaner view of purchase-related emails and package updates. The updated order-tracking features start rolling out today and will be available globally on both Gmail’s web and mobile apps for users with personal Google accounts. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Launched In India With Exynos 1380 Chipset; Check Display, Camera, Price And Other Features)

Gmail's Promotional Category

Gmail is refreshing its Promotions category with smarter sorting. Users can now view promotional emails by “most relevant,” making it easier to follow updates from preferred brands and senders. Google is also adding “nudges” that highlight upcoming deals and timely offers, ensuring you never miss out.