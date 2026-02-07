Google’s AirDrop-Style Feature coming to more android phones in 2026: How to share files with iPhone

Google AirDrop Feature: Google is working on a feature that aims to significantly improve cross-platform connectivity and remove one of the biggest frustrations for Android users. The company is planning to make file sharing much easier in 2026 by enhancing its AirDrop-like feature. This update will allow Android phones to share files more smoothly with Apple devices. However, the upcoming update is particularly important for users who frequently switch between Android and Apple ecosystems.



The move is expected to solve a common problem faced by users when sending photos, videos, or documents between Android and Apple platforms, making file sharing faster and simpler. Google is preparing to simplify file sharing between Android and Apple devices in 2026 by expanding its AirDrop-style feature to a wider range of smartphones.

The Mountain View–based tech giant first announced cross-platform file sharing between Android and iOS devices in November 2025 alongside the launch of the Pixel 10. The feature enables Android and iPhone users to share files securely and wirelessly using Quick Share and AirDrop.

For many years, Apple’s AirDrop has offered a seamless way to share photos, videos, and documents within the Apple ecosystem. Android users, however, often had to depend on third-party apps, email, or cloud services to send files to iPhones.

That gap is now expected to narrow as Google continues to expand support for its Quick Share system, which already allows wireless file sharing between Android devices. With added AirDrop support in Quick Share, users will be able to transfer files between Android phones and iPhones, as well as iPadOS and macOS devices. On the Android side, the feature is currently limited to the Google Pixel 10 series, including the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

How to transfer files, photos, videos from Android to iPhone

Step 1: Turn on Wi-Fi and Bluetooth on both your Android phone and iPhone, and keep the devices close to each other.



Step 2: Enable Quick Share on Android and make sure AirDrop is switched on on the iPhone.

Step 3: Select the photo, video, or document on your Android phone, tap Share, and choose Quick Share.

Step 4: Tap the iPhone name, approve the request on the iPhone, and the file will transfer wirelessly in seconds.