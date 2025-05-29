Google Says Instagram Is Behind Android Battery Drain—Here’s How To Fix It

New Delhi: Has your Android phone’s battery been draining faster than usual lately? Instagram might be to blame. Google has identified a recent version of the app as the cause of the issue but there’s good news. A fix has already been released and users are being urged to update their Instagram app right away.//

Instagram Update Fixes Battery Drain Issue

Google has confirmed that updating Instagram to version 382.0.0.49.84 should fix the battery drain issue affecting many Android users. In a post on the Android Help Community, the company advised users to install the latest version as soon as possible.

Here’s how to check if you’ve got the update:

Step 1: Long-press the Instagram app icon on your Android phone.

Step 2: Tap on “App info” from the menu that appears.

Step 3: Scroll down to find the app version number.

Step 4: Make sure it shows version 382.0.0.49.84 or later.

Pixel Users Among the Worst Hit by Battery Glitch

The battery drain issue first caught attention earlier this month when users, especially those with Google Pixel phones started noticing problems after a recent software update. A report by 9to5Google revealed that Pixel models from the Pixel 6 to Pixel 9 were affected following the May update. Google later pointed users to a notice about updating Instagram, suggesting the app was at least partly to blame.

It’s still unclear whether other apps or Android versions played a role or if Instagram alone caused the battery drain across all affected devices.

Simple Tips to Save Battery Life on Your Android Phone

Besides updating your apps, you can cut down battery usage by making a few quick screen-related changes—since the display is one of the biggest battery drainers. Here’s how:

- Lower screen brightness: Go to Settings > Display > Brightness level and adjust the slider to a lower level.

- Turn on adaptive brightness: This feature automatically adjusts brightness based on your surroundings.

- Reduce refresh rate: If your phone supports high refresh rates, switch to a lower one in the display settings to save power.

- Shorten screen timeout: Head to Settings > Display > Screen timeout and choose a shorter duration.

- Avoid live wallpapers: Animated wallpapers use more power due to constant motion.

- Use a black wallpaper: On OLED and AMOLED screens, black pixels use less energy, helping you conserve battery.