Google Search AI Mode Now Available Globally In Five New Languages, Including Hindi- Details Here

Google Search AI Mode In Hindi: Google on Tuesday announced the global rollout of its AI mode in Hindi, transforming how users interact with Search. The new AI mode is powered by a custom version of Gemini 2.5. This update allows people to ask longer, more complex, and nuanced questions in Hindi, delivering more helpful and personalised answers.

Google's search AI mode is now available in five languages, including Brazilian, Portuguese, Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, and Korean. This update comes just two weeks after the tech giant rolled out AI Mode to over 180 countries.

“We recently launched it in English in India and have received great feedback on its ability to handle complex queries. We're thrilled to take the next step: starting today, we're rolling out AI Mode in Hindi for users around the world,” the company said in a blogpost.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Why Is Google Search AI Mode Designed?

The AI mode is designed to answer questions that would normally require multiple searches to find an answer. It is designed to be multimodal, and the feature allows users to ask questions using text, voice, or images.

Google's Search AI mode is also able to understand complex user queries with its capabilities. It can understand the nuances and complexities of requests, such as gardening, aromatic, night-blooming flowers, and special atmospheres, and provide tailored suggestions for home gardening. (Also Read: Apple Event 2025 Live Updates: iPhone 17 Pro Max Likely To Debut With A19 Chip; Check Expected Camera, Battery, And Price)

“AI is transforming Search to make it more useful and easier than ever to ask Google anything. We’re excited to bring AI mode to Hindi and look forward to seeing how people use it,” said Hema Budhraju, VP of Product Management, Search.

“Making Search a great experience for people around the world is about more than just translating. It requires a deep understanding of local knowledge and context, and Gemini 2.5’s advanced multimodal and reasoning capabilities help us understand language better,” she added.

The launch will provide users with a better search experience, easier access to information, and a more accessible way to explore information in their preferred languages, the company said.

To recall, the tech giant has introduced agentic capabilities in AI Mode, currently available in the US for Google AI Ultra subscribers. With this feature, users can ask complex queries—like finding a dinner reservation based on party size, meal preferences, date, and time. AI Mode then searches multiple reservation platforms in real time and presents a list of restaurants with available slots. (With IANS Inputs)