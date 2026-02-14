Advertisement
NewsTechnologyGoogle search on 26 year old Nokia keypad phone goes viral; netizens feel nostalgic: WATCH
NOKIA KEYPAD PHONE

Google search on 26 year old Nokia keypad phone goes viral; netizens feel nostalgic: WATCH

Nokia keypad phone: The viral clip shows a man typing “http://google.com” on a Nokia feature phone, after which the simple Google homepage loads on the tiny screen.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2026, 11:23 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Google search on 26 year old Nokia keypad phone goes viral; netizens feel nostalgic: WATCHImage Credit: X/@TheFigen_

Nokia keypad phone: A viral video featuring a Nokia phone from the 2000s has taken social media users on a nostalgic trip. The 17-second clip on X shows a man typing “http://google.com” on a Nokia feature phone, after which the simple Google homepage loads on the tiny screen. For many users, the video brought back memories of a time when mobile internet was slow, costly, and far less common than today.

 

In the early 2000s, Nokia feature phones were among the most popular devices worldwide. Models such as the Nokia 3310 and later internet-enabled versions came with small colour or monochrome screens, physical keypads, and basic web browsers based on WAP (Wireless Application Protocol).

Browsing the internet on these phones was very different from today’s smartphones. Users had to type full web addresses using number keys. Pages loaded slowly and appeared in a simplified format. Images were limited, and most websites were text-heavy to reduce data usage.

These phones were also known for their strong battery life, durable build, and iconic games like Snake. Some models offered basic features such as SMS, MMS, FM radio, a calculator, an alarm clock, and simple cameras. However, internet access was considered a premium feature and often came with extra charges from telecom operators.

Nostalgic social media reaction

The viral video quickly sparked thousands of reactions online. One user commented, “We browsed the internet on these phones only; seeing this feels nostalgic.”

Another wrote, “The sheer anxiety of accidentally clicking the ‘Internet’ button and trying to close it before it charged you $2.”

Many users remembered how expensive mobile data used to be. Accidental clicks could lead to unexpected deductions from prepaid balances.

A third comment read, “Seeing this triggers my mind to imagine how insanely wild and easy the future is gonna be.”

From keypads to touchscreens

The video highlights how far technology has come. What once required patience, careful typing, and costly data is now available instantly with high-speed internet and touchscreen smartphones.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

