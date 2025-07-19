Google Starts Same-Day Repairs And Doorstep Service For Pixel Users In India Ahead of Pixel 10 Launch; Check Full List of Cities

Google's New Service For Pixel Users: Google India officially introduced same-day smartphone repairs for Pixel users in India ahead of the Pixel 10 launch. The repair services will be accessible in top metro cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad, along with other key tier-1 and tier-2 cities. This new support service aims to fix 80 per cent of Pixel devices on the same day, which is a major step up in customer service.

Customers who submit their Pixel smartphones at designated walk-in centres before 2 PM can generally expect same-day repairs. Google has now taken over its logistics, shipping, and after-sales services, reducing its dependence on third-party sellers. While the company has traditionally relied on external partners for service in India, it also operates Google-exclusive service centres in select cities.

Meanwhile, Google has also enhanced its online support tools to make the repair process more transparent and user-friendly. Pixel users can now track repair status, access step-by-step troubleshooting guides, book service requests online, and locate authorised service centres with ease. These upgrades are designed to streamline the user experience and minimise delays in resolving device issues.

It is important to note that the expansion of after-sales service is part of Google’s wider strategy to strengthen its Pixel ecosystem in the Indian market. Earlier this year, Google made several strategic moves to strengthen its presence in India. It launched its official online store, offering a direct purchase channel for consumers, and introduced 24/7 customer support to enhance user experience.

To assist users further, Google rolled out the Pixel Simulator and YouTube guides, along with attractive EMI and cashback offers. The company also began assembling Pixel devices locally, marking a significant step toward boosting domestic manufacturing. Adding further, the reports suggest that Google has started scouting locations for its first-ever physical retail stores in the country, indicating a deeper push into the Indian market.

Google's Same-Day Repair Service For Pixel Users: Full List Of Cities

Google’s same-day Pixel repair support is now available across 21 cities in India, significantly expanding its after-sales service network. The service covers major metropolitan and tier-2 cities, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Delhi, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Pune, Raipur, Surat, and Thiruvananthapuram. This expansion aims to provide faster and more convenient support for Pixel users across the country.