Google Store Launches in India: Buy Pixel Phones, Buds Pro 2 & More– Details Here

New Delhi: For the first time ever, Indian customers can now buy Google devices directly from the company itself. Google has launched its official online store in India. Now, it will be easier for users to shop for products like the Pixel 8 and Pixel 9 series without relying on third-party retailers like Flipkart, Amazon, or Croma.

Along with smartphones, the Google Store in India also features a variety of other products like the Pixel Watch 3, Buds Pro 2, phone cases, USB-C chargers, watch bands, and more.

Google Store India: Benefits and Launch Offers

The launch of the Google Store in India comes with a range of offers for Pixel buyers. Customers can take advantage of no-cost EMI options through HDFC Bank and over 15 other leading banks. Those opting for credit card EMIs, especially with select HDFC Bank cards, can also enjoy instant cashback.

Moreover, users can exchange their old smartphones for a special bonus, with extra perks available for existing Pixel users looking to upgrade. To top it off, shoppers will earn store credits on their purchases which can be used for future orders on the Google Store.

How is Google making after-sales service easier in India?

Google has made after-sales service more convenient for Indian users. You can now request a repair directly on the Google Store website and even schedule a pick-up for your device. The company has also expanded same-day repair services at over 20 service centres across India, including three exclusive Google Service Centres. Plus, for extra ease, customers can opt for free doorstep pick-up and drop-off through Google’s mail-in service.

Where can you buy Pixel devices in India?

Pixel devices are now available both online through the Google Store and offline at over 25 major retail chains and wireless partners, including Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, Poorvika, and Sangeetha.