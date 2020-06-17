Google to support Indian startups creating solutions for the new normal

New Delhi: Google on Wednesday expanded its programme for startups to support startups working on the solutions to solve real-life challenges towards the new normal post COVID-19 landscape in India.

Google for Startups has opened applications for the new batch of Google for Startups Accelerator, with a special focus on health-tech, fin-tech, edu-tech, agri-tech, retail and SaaS startups, the company said in a statement.

The next batch will commence in August 2020 and the last date of applications is June 30. This will be the fourth class of startups mentored by Google, which has so far closely mentored over 60 startups in India to date.

"We have been working very closely with over 250 Startups founders over the last two months, holding consults with our network of experts, mentors and VCs to help solve for the immediate challenges faced by the founder community," informed Paul Ravindranath G, Programme Manager, Google for Startups Accelerator India.

In addition to the fresh call for applications, Google for Startups also announced the launch of ‘Emerging stronger: Playbook' for startups to face the Covid-19 Challenge.

"We have captured the work of these last two months into a handy playbook which we hope will benefit the larger ecosystem," Ravindranath added.

Beyond the Accelerator, Google for Startups will continue to offer support to startups via its partner programme and mentor network.