Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2952283https://zeenews.india.com/technology/google-translate-adds-real-time-chat-translation-in-70-languages-including-hindi-and-korean-how-to-use-it-2952283.html
NewsTechnology
TECHNOLOGY

Google Translate Adds Real-Time Chat Translation In 70+ Languages, Including Hindi And Korean; How To Use It

Google's New AI-Powered Live Translation Feature: The new live translation capabilities are available starting today for users in the US, India, and Mexico, and they use advanced speech recognition to ensure clarity in noisy environments.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Aug 27, 2025, 02:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Google Translate Adds Real-Time Chat Translation In 70+ Languages, Including Hindi And Korean; How To Use It Image Credit: @Google/X

Google's New AI-Powered Live Translation Feature: Tech giant Google has introduced two new features to its Translate app: real-time conversation translation and language practice. The app now allows users to communicate in over 70 languages, including Arabic, French, Hindi, Korean, Spanish, and Tamil, with instant audio and on-screen translations. With these updates, Google Translate is no longer just a dictionary. It also works as a personal language coach and a reliable travel companion.

Google's Live Conversation Translation: How To Use It

To try it out, open the Translate App for Android or iOS, tap on “Live translate,” select the languages you want to translate and begin speaking. The translation will be read aloud with an onscreen transcript of your conversation in both languages on your device.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

These new live translate capabilities are available starting today for users in the US, India and Mexico, and they use advanced speech recognition for clarity in noisy environments. The company said that this feature will use our advanced voice and speech recognition models, which are trained to help isolate sounds, even in busy airports or at a noisy cafe in a new country. (Also Read: iPhone 17 Series India Launch Date Officially Announced; Check Expected Specs, Sale Date And Other Features)

Google Feature With Customised Listening And Speaking

Moreover, a Beta language practice feature will be rolled out this week with customised listening and speaking exercises for English speakers learning Spanish and French, as well as for Spanish, French and Portuguese speakers learning English. "To start, just tap 'Practice' in the App, set your skill level and goals, and Translate will generate customised scenarios for you to dive into.

Learners can either listen to conversations and tap the words they hear to build comprehension, or they can practice speaking with helpful hints," the release said. The tech giant said that interactive practices are generated on the fly and intelligently adapt to the learner's skill level. (With IANS Input)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK