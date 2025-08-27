Google Translate Adds Real-Time Chat Translation In 70+ Languages, Including Hindi And Korean; How To Use It

Google's New AI-Powered Live Translation Feature: Tech giant Google has introduced two new features to its Translate app: real-time conversation translation and language practice. The app now allows users to communicate in over 70 languages, including Arabic, French, Hindi, Korean, Spanish, and Tamil, with instant audio and on-screen translations. With these updates, Google Translate is no longer just a dictionary. It also works as a personal language coach and a reliable travel companion.

Google's Live Conversation Translation: How To Use It

To try it out, open the Translate App for Android or iOS, tap on “Live translate,” select the languages you want to translate and begin speaking. The translation will be read aloud with an onscreen transcript of your conversation in both languages on your device.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Every month, people use Google to translate around 1 trillion words. Today, we’re introducing a new AI-powered live translation experience in the Google Translate app, plus a new beta feature to help you practice new languages. Rolling out now on iOS + Android. pic.twitter.com/0DvKYqbSTV — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) August 26, 2025

These new live translate capabilities are available starting today for users in the US, India and Mexico, and they use advanced speech recognition for clarity in noisy environments. The company said that this feature will use our advanced voice and speech recognition models, which are trained to help isolate sounds, even in busy airports or at a noisy cafe in a new country. (Also Read: iPhone 17 Series India Launch Date Officially Announced; Check Expected Specs, Sale Date And Other Features)

Google Feature With Customised Listening And Speaking

Moreover, a Beta language practice feature will be rolled out this week with customised listening and speaking exercises for English speakers learning Spanish and French, as well as for Spanish, French and Portuguese speakers learning English. "To start, just tap 'Practice' in the App, set your skill level and goals, and Translate will generate customised scenarios for you to dive into.

Learners can either listen to conversations and tap the words they hear to build comprehension, or they can practice speaking with helpful hints," the release said. The tech giant said that interactive practices are generated on the fly and intelligently adapt to the learner's skill level. (With IANS Input)