Google TV update: You can now watch YouTube Shorts on big screen, create new designs with Gemini AI tools, and more

Google TV update: Google is making your smart TV smarter and a lot more interactive after this update. The company has rolled out a major Google TV update that brings short videos, AI-powered tools, and improved photo features directly to the big screen. The goal is simple: turn your TV into not just a viewing device, but also a creative and personalised entertainment hub.

One of the biggest highlights is the addition of YouTube Shorts to Google TV. Users will soon see a new “Short videos for you” row on the home screen, offering a personalised feed of short videos without opening the YouTube app.

This feature is expected to roll out to Google TV devices in the US first, making it easier to discover quick, engaging content directly from the main interface.

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New Gemini AI tools on your TV

Google is also expanding its Gemini AI capabilities on Google TV. A new “Create” option inside the Gemini tab lets users access advanced tools like Nano Banana and Veo.

Nano Banana allows users to create or edit images using simple voice commands. You can change backgrounds, tweak photos, or even generate new visuals from scratch. Meanwhile, Veo lets users create short videos or animate images just by describing what they want.

These features are initially rolling out on select Gemini-enabled devices, especially TCL-powered Google TVs.

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Google Photos gets smarter

The update also improves Google Photos integration. With Gemini-powered voice search, users can quickly find specific memories like trips or family events without scrolling endlessly.

There’s also a new “Remix” feature that allows users to apply artistic styles such as watercolour or oil painting to their photos. Additionally, a Dynamic Slideshow feature will let users display their photo albums as screensavers, making idle screens more engaging.

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A more interactive TV experience

With this update, Google is clearly pushing Google TV beyond streaming. By combining short-form content, AI creativity, and personal media tools, the platform is evolving into a more interactive living room experience.

While most features are currently rolling out in the US, wider availability is expected in the coming months. For users, this means their TV could soon become a place not just to watch content, but also to create it.