Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2935954https://zeenews.india.com/technology/google-unveils-key-initiatives-to-boost-india-s-ai-capabilities-at-i/o-connect-2025-2935954.html
NewsTechnology
TECHNOLOGY

Google Unveils Key Initiatives To Boost India’s AI Capabilities At I/O Connect 2025

In a major move for mobile commerce, Google announced expanded access to over 250 million mapped places globally and launched India-specific pricing for Google Maps UI components. 

|Last Updated: Jul 23, 2025, 10:29 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Google Unveils Key Initiatives To Boost India’s AI Capabilities At I/O Connect 2025 Image Credit: io.google (Official Website)

Bengaluru: Google unveiled a range of initiatives aimed at propelling India’s AI capabilities and empowering developers at Google I/O Connect India 2025 in Bengaluru on Wednesday. During the event, the key announcement was the localisation of onshore processing for Gemini 2.5 Flash, enabling faster, low-latency AI performance for Indian developers—especially in regulated sectors such as healthcare, finance, and governance.

“Indian developers are literally writing the next chapter of India's success story, using AI capabilities to build real-world applications that are reaching millions of businesses and people across India and the world,” said Manish Gupta, Senior Director for India and APAC at Google DeepMind.

The company also emphasised its continued commitment to India’s developer ecosystem, revealing that the Play and Android platforms contributed ₹4 lakh crore in revenue and generated 35 lakh jobs in 2024. Google further introduced agentic AI tools and optimised templates in Firebase Studio, allowing developers to build and deploy full-stack AI applications more quickly and efficiently.

In a major move for mobile commerce, Google announced expanded access to over 250 million mapped places globally and launched India-specific pricing for Google Maps UI components. Additionally, AI-powered summaries in the Places API will help developers create location-based services tailored specifically for Indian users.

To further India’s AI ambitions, Google is collaborating with three India AI Mission startups—Sarvam, Soket AI, and Gnani—on Make-in-India AI models based on Gemma. Sarvam’s recent model, “Sarvam-Translate,” exemplifies this homegrown innovation. In partnership with IIT Bombay’s BharatGen, Google is also advancing ASR (Automatic Speech Recognition) and TTS (Text-to-Speech) models for Indic languages.

To support India's thriving game development community, Google launched the ‘Google Play x Unity Game Developer Training’ program, in collaboration with Unity and GDAI. Targeted at 500 Indian developers initially, the program offers over 30 hours of specialised training across various game development roles.

Highlighting grassroots innovation, the Gen AI Exchange Hackathon encouraged developers to apply their AI skills to real-world challenges. During the event, startups such as Sarvam, InVideo, Glance, and Nykaa showcased impactful solutions built using Google’s AI models.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK