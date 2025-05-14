New Delhi: Google has announced 3 major upgrades to its Android security features. The latest upgrades come just a week ahead of Google I/O keynote.

"Android is constantly evolving to help keep you safe from the unexpected, from scams and lost belongings to the most sophisticated security threats. Here are three new ways Android is keeping you and your devices safe," wrote Stella Loh Senior Product Manager, Android in a blogpost.

1. Google Messages has enhanced protection from scam texts

AI-powered Scam Detection blocks billions of suspicious messages for Google Messages users each month. Now, it can even recognize dangerous crypto and financial scams, toll road scams, gift card scams and more. This smart detection happens all on your device to keep your conversations private to you.

2. Find Hub

Android has launched 'Find My Device' to help users locate everything from a lost phone at the park to a misplaced piece of luggage at the airport. Now this feature is evolving into something even more helpful: Find Hub.

With Find Hub, you can easily locate your devices and tagged items, check if loved ones got home safely or share your location during a night out — all within a single, unified space. We’re adding even more compatible devices and Bluetooth tags to our ever-expanding list of partners. Learn more and sign up to be notified of our partner tag deals.

Find Hub will take safety even further with the integration of satellite connectivity, helping you stay connected with friends and family even when cellular service is unavailable, later this year.



3. Advanced Protection

Android 16 enhances and expands the Advanced Protection features that Google first launched in 2017, making it simple to turn on an array of robust device security features. Whether you're a public figure or just want the best of Android’s powerful security features, you can turn on Advanced Protection for peace of mind that you’re protected against the most sophisticated threats.