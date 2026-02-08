Google warns millions of android users as virus spreads via WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and more Apps; How to stay safe

Google Warns Android: A new warning has been issued for Android smartphone users. Google recently alerted millions of Android users about a dangerous malware called Arsink Malware. Cybersecurity researchers say this is not a typical virus but a highly dangerous Remote Access Trojan (RAT) that can steal personal information and take complete control of a device once it infects a phone.

According to a report by mobile security company Zimperium, Arsink malware is spreading in multiple variants, making it difficult to detect and stop. It often infiltrates phones through apps that appear legitimate and trustworthy, tricking users into installing them.

What is Arsink Malware and how it spreads

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Arsink is not a regular virus. It is designed to quietly run in the background and give attackers deep access to an infected phone. Cybersecurity researchers warn that it can read messages, access call logs, steal contacts, record audio using the microphone, and even access files stored on the device. (Also Read: Google Aluminium OS Explained: Launch timeline, features, and what it means for Chromebook existing users)

The malware usually spreads outside the Google Play Store. It is commonly shared through Telegram channels, Discord posts, third‑party websites, and suspicious download links. The malware often disguises itself as “Mod” or “Premium” versions of popular apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, YouTube, Spotify, Facebook, and TikTok. Users install these apps thinking they are upgrades, unknowingly infecting their phones.

Google response

Google has clarified that no versions of Arsink malware are available on the Play Store. Android devices with Google Play Protect enabled are automatically protected from such harmful apps. Adding further, Google has partnered with researchers to shut down servers and cloud infrastructure linked to this malware, further reducing the threat. (Also Read: AI Impact Summit 2026: 100 Countries, 15 Heads of State, 100+ CEOs to attend; Top global leaders, Check Delhi hotel rates)

Arsink Malware: How to stay safe

Pointer 1: Download apps only from the official Google Play Store to avoid malicious software from unknown sources.

Pointer 2: Avoid using ‘Mod’ or ‘Premium’ versions of popular apps, as these are often disguised malware.

Pointer 3: Do not click on suspicious links from emails, messages, Telegram channels, or third-party websites.

Pointer 4: Check app permissions carefully and avoid apps that ask for unnecessary access to messages, contacts, microphone, or files.

Pointer 5: Keep Google Play Protect enabled to automatically detect and block harmful apps on your device.

Pointer 6: Regularly update your Android device to ensure the latest security patches protect you from new threats.