GOOGLE WORKSPACE STUDIO

Google Workspace Studio: From Automatic Emails And Chats To Building AI Agents In Minutes; Check How This New Tool Works

Google Workspace Studio: It is a new automation tool that helps users design, manage and share AI agents inside Google Workspace. The platform is powered by Gemini 3.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Dec 04, 2025, 11:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Google Workspace Studio: From Automatic Emails And Chats To Building AI Agents In Minutes; Check How This New Tool WorksImage Source- google.com

Google Workspace Studio: Google has officially launched Workspace Studio, a new automation tool that helps users design, manage and share AI agents inside Google Workspace. The platform is powered by Gemini 3, Google’s latest advanced AI model. It is Designed for Easy Automation. 

Workspace Studio was first teased and announced earlier this year. It is now available for business users who want to automate everyday work without coding.

The tool follows a simple “if this, then that” automation model. It connects directly with Google apps like Gmail, Chat, Drive, Docs, and Sheets. It also supports third-party tools, including Asana, Jira, Mailchimp and Salesforce.

Google claims that users can build AI agents in just a few minutes by typing natural language instructions instead of writing code.

(Also Read: Spotify Wrapped And Apple Music Replay: Rapper Bad Bunny Is World’s Top Artist; Check Your Favourites)

Agents With AI Reasoning and Context Understanding

Workspace Studio replaces older rule-based automation tools. The new AI agents can:

  • Understand context
  • Reason through tasks
  • Generate responses and actions

Google says this allows more flexible workflows, compared to older tools that needed strict, technical commands. These agents can handle repetitive tasks such as organising emails, scheduling events, or sending follow-ups — freeing up teams to focus on important work.

Built Into Google Workspace Apps

A new shortcut icon will appear in the top-right corner of web apps, next to the Gemini button. Users will find three main tabs:

  • Discover — ready-made automations
  • My Agents — agents you create
  • Activity — tasks performed by agents

Workspace Studio is mainly for companies and professional teams.

Helpful but Still Developing

Google highlights Workspace Studio as a major step in the AI competition. The company aims to help organisations close the “automation gap” by making advanced automation available to everyone.

However, the rollout comes with some limitations. Features like a public agent marketplace will not be ready until 2026, and companies still need to manage security, governance and cost controls carefully.

Farhaz Karmali, Google Workspace product director, said the aim is to eliminate time-consuming office tasks, “You can delegate these repetitive tasks to agents that can reason, understand context and handle the work that used to slow you down,” the director said. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

