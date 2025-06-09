Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2913164https://zeenews.india.com/technology/govt-issues-high-risk-warning-for-google-chrome-check-software-affected-2913164.html
NewsTechnology
CERT-IN

Govt Issues ‘High Risk’ Warning For Google Chrome: Check Software Affected

Cert-In has accessed high risk Multiple Vulnerabilities in Google Chrome for Desktop.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2025, 09:37 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Govt Issues ‘High Risk’ Warning For Google Chrome: Check Software Affected

New Delhi: The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert-In) has issued a high-risk warning concerning several vulnerabilities found in Google Chrome.

Cert-In has accessed high risk Multiple Vulnerabilities in Google Chrome for Desktop.

"Multiple Vulnerabilities have been reported in Google Chrome which could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code and cause of denial of service (DoS) on the targeted system.

Software Affected

Google Chrome versions prior to 137.0.7151.55 for Linux
Google Chrome versions prior to 137.0.7151.55/56 for Window and Mac


Target Audience

All end-user organizations and individuals using Google Chrome for Desktop.

Cert-In said, these vulnerabilities exists in Google Chrome due to Use after free in Compositing & libvpx; Inappropriate implementation in Background Fetch API, FileSystemAccess API, Messages, BFCache & Tab Strip; and Out of bounds write in V8. A remote attacker could potentially exploit these vulnerabilities by persuading a victim to visit a specially  crafted web page.

Successful exploitation of these vulnerability could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code and cause of denial of service (DoS) on the targeted system.

The nodal agency has advised that users should use appropriate updates as mentioned by the vendor.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK