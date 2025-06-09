Govt Issues ‘High Risk’ Warning For Google Chrome: Check Software Affected

New Delhi: The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert-In) has issued a high-risk warning concerning several vulnerabilities found in Google Chrome.

Cert-In has accessed high risk Multiple Vulnerabilities in Google Chrome for Desktop.

"Multiple Vulnerabilities have been reported in Google Chrome which could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code and cause of denial of service (DoS) on the targeted system.

Software Affected



Google Chrome versions prior to 137.0.7151.55 for Linux

Google Chrome versions prior to 137.0.7151.55/56 for Window and Mac



Target Audience



All end-user organizations and individuals using Google Chrome for Desktop.

Cert-In said, these vulnerabilities exists in Google Chrome due to Use after free in Compositing & libvpx; Inappropriate implementation in Background Fetch API, FileSystemAccess API, Messages, BFCache & Tab Strip; and Out of bounds write in V8. A remote attacker could potentially exploit these vulnerabilities by persuading a victim to visit a specially crafted web page.

Successful exploitation of these vulnerability could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code and cause of denial of service (DoS) on the targeted system.

The nodal agency has advised that users should use appropriate updates as mentioned by the vendor.