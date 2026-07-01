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Govt likely to send notice to WhatsApp over upcoming controversial username feature

Alarmed at a possible misuse of an upcoming global username feature by Meta's WhatsApp, the government is considering issuing a notice to the Mark Zuckerberg-run social media giant.

Published: Jul 01, 2026, 05:03 PM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 05:03 PM IST
Govt likely to send notice to WhatsApp over upcoming controversial username feature
Image Credit: Govt likely to send notice to WhatsApp over upcoming controversial username feature

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