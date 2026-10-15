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Govt mandates caller name display service for telecom users from Nov 1

According to guidelines, telecom service providers have already conducted trials of the CNAP service on wireless terrestrial networks operating on 4G and higher-generation technologies.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 15, 2026, 03:31 PM IST|Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Govt mandates caller name display service for telecom users from Nov 1
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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