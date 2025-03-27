Govt To Roll Out 'Sahkar Taxi' To Challenge Ola, Uber In India

New Delhi: The central government is set to introduce “Sahkar Taxi”. It is a new ride-hailing service designed to compete with platforms like Ola, Uber and Rapido. This service will offer bike, cab and auto rides, providing more options for commuters. Union MInister Amit Shah announced the plan in Parliament and confirmed that Sahkar Taxi will register two-wheeler taxis, rickshaws and four-wheelers. This aims to create a more inclusive and affordable transportation system.//

Moreover, unlike existing private company services, Sahkar Taxi will ensure that all profits go directly to the drivers, rather than large corporations, he said. He said, "In a few months, a major cooperative taxi service will be launched, ensuring direct profit flow to the drivers." He added that the Ministry of Cooperation has worked for three and a half years to bring this initiative to life, stating, "This is not just a slogan.”

The move comes as Ola and Uber face scrutiny over allegations of discriminatory pricing. The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) issued notices to both companies after reports showed ride fares differing based on whether a user booked through an iPhone or an Android device.

The rollout of Sahkar Taxi is expected to take place in the coming months. Additionally, Shah revealed plans to establish a cooperative insurance company, which will provide financial protection to those in the cooperative sector.For drivers, it means better earnings without commission cuts, giving them more financial security and independence.

Many cab and auto drivers have long complained about high commission fees from private platforms, and this initiative could provide them with a fairer alternative. For customers, the new service could lead to competitive pricing and more reliable rides, especially if the government ensures better regulations and service quality.

