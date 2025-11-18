Advertisement
Grok 4.1 Launched For All Users Globally: Elon Musk's xAI Offers Factual Accuracy; Check Features, Benchmarks, Availability And How To Use It

Grok 4.1 Launched For All Users: According to internal evaluations, Grok 4.1 is now not only smarter but also more dependable in creative, emotional and collaborative tasks. 

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2025, 12:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Grok 4.1 Launched For All Users Globally: Elon Musk's xAI Offers Factual Accuracy; Check Features, Benchmarks, Availability And How To Use ItFile Photo

Grok 4.1 Update: Elon Musk’s xAI has rolled out Grok 4.1, the latest version of its artificial intelligence (AI) model. It is a new AI model that dominates industry leaderboards in emotional intelligence and creative writing while slashing factual errors by nearly two-thirds. The update is now accessible to all users via grok.com, X, and mobile apps.

xAI describes this release as a significant leap forward in how AI can think, respond, and engage with people. The upgraded chatbot is now rolling out across grok.com, X, and iOS and Android apps. According to internal evaluations, Grok 4.1 is now not only smarter but also more dependable in creative, emotional and collaborative tasks.

Grok 4.1: How To Use It And Availability

The updated Grok 4.1 model is now accessible to all xAI users on grok.com, X, and the Grok mobile apps for iOS and Android. To use it, simply select “Grok 4.1” in the mode picker, or choose Auto mode, which automatically loads the most advanced version for you, making it easier than ever to experience the AI’s latest capabilities.  

