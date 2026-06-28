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  • /Grok 4.5 enters private testing at SpaceX, Tesla: Elon Musk

Grok 4.5 enters private testing at SpaceX, Tesla: Elon Musk

According to Musk, early evaluations indicate that the model's performance is close to, and may even exceed, Anthropic's Claude Opus.

Published: Jun 28, 2026, 08:19 PM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 08:19 PM IST
Grok 4.5 enters private testing at SpaceX, Tesla: Elon Musk
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

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