Grok AI Obscene Content: Elon Musk-Owned X Accepts 'Mistake'; 3,500 Posts Blocked, 600+ Accounts Deleted

Grok AI Obscene Content: After backlash over obscene content generated by Grok AI, Elon Musk-owned social media platform X has admitted to its mistake and assured the Indian government that it will comply with Indian laws, government sources said. The assurance comes amid controversy over the misuse of its AI tool, Grok. As part of corrective steps, X has reportedly blocked around 3,500 content items and removed more than 600 accounts. The company has also promised authorities that it will not allow obscene content on the platform in the future.

These developments come amid growing scrutiny from the government. On January 2, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) sent a letter to X, giving the platform 72 hours to comply with Indian laws. The issue gained wider attention in recent days after Grok went viral over the bikini trend, leading to a sharp rise in user activity on the platform.

X Responds to Government Notice

Earlier, X Corp, which operates the social media platform X, submitted a written response to the government following its notice over the generation of “non-consensual sexual content” by the Grok AI chatbot. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) took action against X Corp for failing to prevent the creation and circulation of obscene, nude, and indecent content on its platform.

The government directed X Corp to submit an action taken report (ATR) within the given timeframe, calling for immediate steps to stop the misuse of AI-based services like Grok. The directive warned that failure to comply could lead to strict legal consequences under the IT Act, IT Rules, BNSS, BNS, and other applicable laws. (Also Read: Viksit Bharat Young Leaders 2026: Why NSA Ajit Doval Avoids Mobile Phones And Internet; Know About His Career)

MeitY Orders Review of Grok’s Framework

The ministry asked X to conduct a comprehensive review of Grok’s technical and governance systems to prevent unlawful content generation. MeitY said Grok must strictly enforce user policies, including suspending or terminating users who violate the rules, and ensure quick removal of offending content. X Corp said it continues to act against illegal content, including Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), and is cooperating with law enforcement agencies.

Musk Issues Warning To Users

Elon Musk stated that there would be no special treatment for misuse of Grok. He said users who generate illegal content using the AI tool will be held accountable in the same way as users who upload or share illegal content directly on the platform, and strict action will be taken against violations. (With IANS Inputs)