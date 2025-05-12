Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2900110https://zeenews.india.com/technology/groww-glitch-turns-users-into-millionaires-others-see-huge-losses-netizens-react-2900110.html
NewsTechnology
GROWW

Groww Glitch Turns Users into Millionaires—Others See Huge Losses; Netizens React

Groww Technical Glitch Today: It further stated that for those customers whose GTT (good till triggered) has been triggered due to this, “Groww support team is reaching out and offering a resolution”.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: May 12, 2025, 05:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Groww Glitch Turns Users into Millionaires—Others See Huge Losses; Netizens React Image Credit: @_groww/X

Groww Technical Glitch Today: Online trading platform Groww on Monday acknowledged a temporary technical glitch that caused discrepancies in stock prices for some users. The issue, which has since been resolved, briefly led to incorrect displays of investment values. Earlier in the day, several users reported seeing unusually inflated figures—such as investments of Rs 1,000 showing up as Rs 1,00,000—causing widespread confusion.

The glitch temporarily showed profit surges of over 10,000%, making some users appear to be millionaires, while others saw their portfolios drop drastically, leaving them stunned.“Some of our users observed discrepancy in stock prices. This was a temporary issue and is now resolved,” Groww said in a post on X social media platform. It further stated that for those customers whose GTT (good till triggered) has been triggered due to this, “Groww support team is reaching out and offering a resolution”.

“DM us on @groww_cs if you have also faced this issue,” said the online trading portal. The issue came to light when multiple users took to social media to report the discrepancies.

“Some of my GTT orders on my account were sold because of your @_groww price discrepancy or problems with @groww pricing. I have a screenshot of your past and present pricing status; please take the appropriate action and resolve the matter,” posted on affected user.

Another posted: “We will leave Groww and move to other trading platform if our losses are not compensated”. The erroneous price displays led to significant disruptions, with some users making trading decisions based on the incorrect data. This situation caused frustration and financial losses for those who acted on the misleading information.

“Really @_groww?? Saw this wild Rs 2.8L spike and sold thinking I struck gold—turns out it was just a bug. Now I can’t even place a buy order properly because the amount’s all messed up,” posted another Groww user, adding that he “lost real money because of your glitch”. (With IANS Inputs)

Here's How Netizens React 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK