Groww Glitch Turns Users into Millionaires—Others See Huge Losses; Netizens React

Groww Technical Glitch Today: Online trading platform Groww on Monday acknowledged a temporary technical glitch that caused discrepancies in stock prices for some users. The issue, which has since been resolved, briefly led to incorrect displays of investment values. Earlier in the day, several users reported seeing unusually inflated figures—such as investments of Rs 1,000 showing up as Rs 1,00,000—causing widespread confusion.

The glitch temporarily showed profit surges of over 10,000%, making some users appear to be millionaires, while others saw their portfolios drop drastically, leaving them stunned.“Some of our users observed discrepancy in stock prices. This was a temporary issue and is now resolved,” Groww said in a post on X social media platform. It further stated that for those customers whose GTT (good till triggered) has been triggered due to this, “Groww support team is reaching out and offering a resolution”.

“DM us on @groww_cs if you have also faced this issue,” said the online trading portal. The issue came to light when multiple users took to social media to report the discrepancies.

“Some of my GTT orders on my account were sold because of your @_groww price discrepancy or problems with @groww pricing. I have a screenshot of your past and present pricing status; please take the appropriate action and resolve the matter,” posted on affected user.

Another posted: “We will leave Groww and move to other trading platform if our losses are not compensated”. The erroneous price displays led to significant disruptions, with some users making trading decisions based on the incorrect data. This situation caused frustration and financial losses for those who acted on the misleading information.

“Really @_groww?? Saw this wild Rs 2.8L spike and sold thinking I struck gold—turns out it was just a bug. Now I can’t even place a buy order properly because the amount’s all messed up,” posted another Groww user, adding that he “lost real money because of your glitch”. (With IANS Inputs)

Here's How Netizens React

Massive Loss of -₹32,179 because of @Groww_in's bug today.



Due to a technical glitch by Groww, all my GTT orders were executed at market price, completely ignoring my set trigger values. @groww_cs Hereby,

I demand an IMMEDIATE FULL REFUND of ₹32,179

If not… pic.twitter.com/MAw4Ty8VHR — Rakesh Dey (@rakesh_d3) May 12, 2025

MASSIVE GLITCH ALERT!

Groww app reportedly creating crorepatis overnight



Is this a system error or free money hack?

Anyone tried cashing out?



cc : @imYadav31 #ccgeeks #ccgeek pic.twitter.com/kG28S3A8ly — DesiDime (@desi_dime) May 12, 2025

DEAR GROWW TEAM WHAT IS THIS

ALL THE STOCK PRICES TODAY HIGH UP TO 1000% IN ONE DAY

CHECK YOUR TECHNICAL GLITCH AND UPDATE ON THIS pic.twitter.com/XKkCvZXLyR — DHARMIT JAIN (@DharmitJain) May 12, 2025