GST 2.0 Goes Live: Will Smartphones And Laptops Get Cheaper In India From September 22? Know Reason

GST Rates On Mobile Phones In India: In a major fiscal move, the Indian government has introduced a significant overhaul of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system, effective from 22 September 2025. This new GST framework will affect the base prices of almost all products across the country. Earlier, the rates on many electronic products and gadgets were relatively high, but with the rollout of GST 2.0, these rates have been revised into new segments that are now live today.

Consumers are curious whether the new GST structure will make smartphones more affordable in India. While GST rate cuts have lowered prices for several electronics, leaving buyers wondering if the festive-season deals will actually help them save on their next smartphone purchase.

GST 2.0: Will Smartphones And Laptops Get Cheaper?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The short answer is no—smartphones are not getting cheaper, at least not because of the GST changes. Many electronics, like ACs, smart TVs, washing machines, and refrigerators, are now cheaper as they have moved from the 28% tax slab to 18%, directly benefiting buyers.

Smartphones, however, were already in the 18% tax category and have not been lowered to 5%, so their prices remain unaffected by the new GST rates. Similarly, laptop prices also remain unchanged. This has sparked debate, with many questioning why smartphones, which play a crucial role in daily life, were not considered essential and given lower tax benefits. (Also Read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: iPhone 15 Now Available For Under Rs 50,000; Check Specs And How To Grab Offer)

Massive Discounts On Smartphone In Mega Sale

Shoppers can enjoy huge discounts during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. With the festive season approaching, the recent GST rate cuts are likely to encourage buyers to make big purchases and grab great deals.