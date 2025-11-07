Advertisement
GTA 6 RELEASE DATE

GTA 6 Delayed Again — Fans Disappointed As Launch Pushed To November 2026

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Nov 07, 2025, 10:10 AM IST
Image: Rockstar games

Gta 6 Release Date: Rockstar Games has officially confirmed that Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) will not be arriving as early as fans had hoped. The highly anticipated open-world game has been delayed by six months, with its new release date set for November 19, 2026.

Originally scheduled to launch on May 26, 2026, GTA 6’s delay had already been the subject of online speculation and leaks. Rockstar made the announcement early Friday, confirming what many gamers had feared — another setback in the wait for one of the most anticipated titles in gaming history.

In a statement, Rockstar Games apologised to fans for the delay and explained that the extra development time is needed to ensure the game meets the studio’s high standards. “We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve,” the company said.

