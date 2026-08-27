/GTA 6 Extended Look: When and Where to Watch in India, What to expect amid leak controversy

Grand Theft Auto VI is heading towards its highly anticipated November launch, with Rockstar Games preparing a major new reveal just weeks before the game arrives. The title is officially scheduled to release worldwide on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Rockstar has also opened pre orders, giving Indian players the opportunity to secure the game ahead of launch.
GTA 6 India Release Date And Pricing
Indian gamers will receive GTA 6 on November 19 alongside the global launch. The Standard Edition is priced at ₹5,999 in India, while the Ultimate Edition costs ₹7,499. PlayStation's Indian store currently lists both editions and confirms the November 19 release date.
The physical version will also differ from traditional game releases. Instead of containing a Blu ray disc, the boxed edition comes with a digital download code. This format was confirmed for the game's physical launch version and is expected to accommodate the enormous size of the new open world title.
GTA 6 Extended Look: Netflix And YouTube Timings
Rockstar has partnered with Netflix for an unusual promotional event surrounding GTA 6. Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look will premiere on Netflix on Thursday, August 27, at 3 PM ET. The same presentation will then become available for free on the official Rockstar Games YouTube channel and the Grand Theft Auto VI website at 9 PM ET.
For Indian viewers, the Netflix premiere translates to 12:30 AM IST on Friday, August 28, while the free YouTube presentation will arrive at 6:30 AM IST. The six hour gap means Netflix subscribers can watch the extended presentation earlier, while everyone else can access it later through Rockstar's official online channels.
The Extended Look could offer substantially more footage of Jason and Lucia, the game's world, vehicles and gameplay. Rockstar's official material confirms that the story follows Jason Duval and Lucia as an easy robbery pulls them into a wider criminal conspiracy across Leonida.
GTA 6 Leak Controversy
The promotional campaign has also been overshadowed by a fresh wave of alleged GTA 6 leaks. An individual or group using the name CyberLeek began publishing apparent gameplay footage and other material online in August. Take-Two Interactive has responded by pursuing legal action involving Microsoft and Discord in an effort to identify accounts connected to the leaks.
However, claims that the breach originated with a Rockstar India employee who allegedly fell victim to phishing have not been independently established by the reliable sources reviewed for this report. That detail should therefore be treated as unverified rather than confirmed fact.
Rockstar has nevertheless acknowledged the impact of the leaks and said the situation was not how it wanted fans to experience the game. Despite the disruption, the company has maintained its November 19 release date, while the August 27 Extended Look remains scheduled.
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