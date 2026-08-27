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GTA 6 Extended Look: When and Where to Watch in India, What to expect amid leak controversy

Check out the complete release schedule, Netflix and YouTube timings for India, and gameplay expectations for the GTA 6 Extended Look premiering on August 27.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 09:25 AM IST|Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 09:25 AM IST
GTA 6 Extended Look: When and Where to Watch in India, What to expect amid leak controversy
Image Credit: Credits - rockstar games

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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