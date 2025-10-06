GTA 6 India Launch In 2026; Check Expected Price, Gameplay, Size, Characters, Availability And Other Details

GTA 6 India Launch And Price: Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 is one of the most eagerly awaited games, and fans in India are excited for every update. From the official launch date and expected price in India to gameplay features, maps, game size, and more, this article will cover all the required info. The Grand Theft Auto series has always created massive excitement, and GTA 6 is no exception. After being in development for several years, every news or update from Rockstar Games is treated like a major event by fans around the world.

GTA 6 was earlier delayed to 26 May 2026, though it was originally expected to release in fall 2025. In the meantime, fans are especially excited about the game’s realistic graphics, thrilling high-speed car chases, and the addition of new characters.

GTA 6 Gameplay, Size And Availability (Expected)

GTA 6 promises to be a highly detailed game, and the two trailers released so far give a clear glimpse of what to expect. Meanwhile, several leaks indicate that the game will require around 150GB of storage at launch, which could increase further with DLCs and additional in-game content. GTA 6 will be available on PlayStation 5 (Slim, Fat, and Pro models) as well as Xbox Series X and Series S.

GTA 6: What's New

GTA 6 is likely to feature a dynamic open-world environment, complete with day-night cycles and live events. The game will also include a “love meter” to track the relationship between the main characters, Jason and Lucia. Adding further, leaks suggest the addition of an in-game social media platform. Rockstar Games is also focusing on making NPCs behave more realistically, adding to the immersive experience in this highly anticipated installment.

Moreover, the main characters in GTA 6 will be Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, who share a Bonny-and-Clyde-style partnership. Players will also meet important side characters, including Raul Batista, Boobie Ike, Cal Hampton, and others. (Also Read: Zoho Arattai: Not WhatsApp, Signal, Or Telegram: How To Install It On iPhone And Android; Check Five Features That Stand Out In 2025)

GTA 6 India Launch Date And Price (Expected)

The Rockstar Games, the studio behind GTA 6, has confirmed that the game will release on May 26, 2026. In India, the Standard Edition is expected to start at around Rs 5,999, while the Deluxe Edition will be priced at approximately Rs 7,299. The GTA 6 Collector’s Edition is expected to be much more expensive, likely crossing Rs 20,000.