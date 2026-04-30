GTA 6 price disclosed? CEO hints at expected pricing ahead of launch

GTA 6 price: Gamers around the world have been eagerly waiting for GTA 6, and one big question continues to dominate discussions is how much will it cost? While Rockstar Games has not officially revealed the price yet, fresh comments from its parent company CEO have given a clearer idea of what players can expect.

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick recently spoke about GTA 6 pricing at a gaming conference, suggesting that the company is focused on offering value rather than charging a premium price. He emphasised that players should feel the game is worth more than what they pay.

Zelnick said that pricing decisions are based on the balance between quality and cost, adding that consumers must feel the experience is “amazing” and fairly priced.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Will GTA 6 cost more than expected?

There have been rumours that GTA 6 could be priced as high as $100, especially given its scale and development cost. However, the CEO’s comments indicate that such a high price is unlikely.

Industry trends suggest that most AAA games have remained in the $60 to $70 price range for years. Zelnick also pointed out that game prices have not increased significantly despite rising development costs and inflation.

This means GTA 6 is expected to follow a similar pricing structure, possibly staying within the $70–$80 range for the base version.

Also Read: No dashcam? No problem: Here’s how you can use your smartphone for video recording

Focus on value over pricing

Instead of focusing on charging more, Take-Two is prioritising delivering a high-quality experience. The company believes that if the game meets expectations, players will naturally feel satisfied with the price.

Zelnick highlighted that their goal is to create one of the most spectacular entertainment experiences, rather than simply pushing for higher revenue.

What this means for gamers

For fans, this is a positive sign. It suggests that GTA 6 will likely be priced in line with current premium games, making it accessible to a wider audience.

However, there could still be special or deluxe editions priced higher, offering additional content or early access.

While the exact price of GTA 6 remains unconfirmed, the latest hints from the CEO point towards a “reasonable” and value-driven pricing strategy. If industry trends go right, players can expect a standard AAA price rather than an unusually expensive release.

Also Read: iQOO Z10 5G vs Vivo T4 5G: Which smartphone is better under Rs 25,000 budget? All specs compared

With its expected launch later in 2026, all eyes are now on Rockstar Games to deliver a blockbuster experience that matches the hype.