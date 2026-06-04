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Hack of the day: Avoid fake OTP scams with this one simple smartphone habit

Fake OTP scams are no longer limited to random calls claiming to be from a bank. Scammers now pretend to be delivery agents, telecom staff, KYC officers, job recruiters, or customer support executives.

Written By Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2026, 09:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Hack of the day: Avoid fake OTP scams with this one simple smartphone habitImage credit: magnific

Fake OTP scams: If you use banking apps, UPI, or social media on your smartphone, cyber experts in India say one simple habit can sharply reduce your chances of falling for a fake OTP scam in 2026: never read or check OTPs while you are still on a call with an unknown person. Fraudsters increasingly keep victims engaged on a phone call, create urgency, and trick them into sharing verification codes within minutes. Cybersecurity reports show scam attempts are becoming faster, smarter, and harder to spot.

Why fake OTP scams are rising in India

Fake OTP scams are no longer limited to random calls claiming to be from a bank. Scammers now pretend to be delivery agents, telecom staff, KYC officers, job recruiters, or customer support executives. Some even use AI-generated voices or spoofed caller IDs to sound convincing. Recent reports suggest Indians are facing a growing number of scam messages and calls every day, while fraud losses continue to rise.

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The usual trick is simple: the scammer asks you to “verify” an account, process a refund, or stop a fake account block. Seconds later, an OTP lands on your phone. The caller pressures you to share it immediately.

Also Read | Hack of the day: The easiest way to detect AI-generated fake images online

Simple smartphone habit that can stop a fake OTP scam

Here is the simple hack: hang up before checking any OTP message.

This habit is important because scammers rely on pressure. They want you distracted, rushed, and unable to think clearly. The moment you disconnect, the urgency disappears. You can read the message calmly and often realise the OTP is actually for a login, money transfer, or account reset that you never requested.

Cyber experts also warn users to avoid installing screen-sharing apps sent by unknown callers. In many scams, fraudsters convince victims to install remote-access tools that quietly expose OTPs and banking details.

Also Read | Hack of the day: How to stop smartphone apps from secretly tracking your location all day

Three quick rules to protect your money

  • Never share an OTP – banks, UPI apps, and government agencies do not ask for it over calls.
  • Ignore panic tactics – claims like “your SIM will be blocked” or “your account is frozen” are common scam lines.
  • Call back using the official number – never trust a caller ID alone. Fraudsters can fake names and numbers.

Fake OTP scams often work because people react quickly without thinking. One simple habit can help keep you safe: end the call before checking or sharing any OTP. Taking a few extra seconds to verify can save you from losing money.

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Saurav Suman

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