/Hack of the day: How to make old smartphone feel faster without buying new one

Hack of the day: Millions of smartphone users on Android and iPhone are holding onto older devices for longer in 2026 as upgrade costs continue to rise. But tech experts say there is a simple way to make an old smartphone feel faster without spending money on a replacement. From clearing storage to reducing background activity, a few quick changes can improve speed, battery life, and everyday performance in just minutes.
Phones naturally slow down over time. Apps grow larger, software updates demand more power, and years of photos, videos, and downloads can clog storage. The good thing is: slow performance does not always mean your phone is dying. In many cases, users can make an ageing device feel noticeably smoother with a few maintenance steps.
Delete what you no longer need
One of the biggest reasons older phones slow down is low storage. When a phone runs nearly full, it struggles to manage apps and background tasks efficiently.
Experts recommend starting here:
Most smartphone brands suggest keeping at least 15–20 per cent of storage free for smoother performance.
Hack of the day: Reduce background load
Many apps continue running even when users are not actively using them, quietly draining memory and battery.
To speed things up:
Android and iPhone users can also check battery settings to identify apps consuming unusual resources.
Update smartly, not blindly
Software updates often bring important security fixes, but some older phones struggle with major upgrades. Experts advise users to install security updates while avoiding unnecessary beta software that may slow performance.
Also, switching to “Lite” apps, such as lighter versions of social media or browsing apps, can reduce strain on ageing hardware.
One small change that makes a big difference
A cluttered home screen may also slow older phones. Reducing live wallpapers, limiting auto-sync features, and lowering unnecessary notifications can free up processing power.
For users frustrated with a sluggish phone, these small changes can delay an expensive upgrade by months or even years. While these tricks will not turn a five-year-old device into a new phone, they can make daily tasks such as messaging, browsing, and video streaming feel much smoother.
Before spending Rs 20,000 or more on a new smartphone, try these quick fixes first. A few minutes of cleanup and settings changes could make your old phone feel surprisingly fast again.
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