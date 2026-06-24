/Hack of the day: How to read WhatsApp messages secretly without opening the chat

WhatsApp privacy features: Millions of WhatsApp users across India and around the world check messages every day, but many want to read incoming texts without triggering a blue tick or appearing to engage immediately. In 2026, with WhatsApp remaining one of the most-used messaging platforms, users are increasingly looking for simple ways to read WhatsApp messages without opening the chat. The good thing is that several built-in smartphone features can help you preview messages while maintaining privacy.