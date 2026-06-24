Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Technology
  • /Hack of the day: How to read WhatsApp messages secretly without opening the chat

Hack of the day: How to read WhatsApp messages secretly without opening the chat

WhatsApp privacy features: One of the most effective ways to read WhatsApp messages without opening the chat is by using the WhatsApp widget available on many Android smartphones.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 09:50 AM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 09:50 AM IST
Hack of the day: How to read WhatsApp messages secretly without opening the chat
Image Credit: magnific

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Alka Yagnik addresses health issues after Padma Bhushan honour, pens note
alka yagnik14 min ago
2
Sanjeev Kapoor24 min ago
3
Student Backpack24 min ago
4
Party dress24 min ago
5
Chinese cast system27 min ago