Hack of the day: How to stop smartphone apps from secretly tracking your location all day

Smartphone location tracking: If your phone knows where you are every minute of the day, chances are some apps do too. Tech experts and privacy watchdogs are urging smartphone users in 2026 to check their settings as concerns grow over apps quietly collecting location data in the background. Stopping apps from secretly tracking your location takes less than five minutes on both Android and iPhone, and it could boost your privacy, battery life, and even mobile data savings.

Why apps track your location

Many apps ask for location access for valid reasons – maps need directions, ride-hailing apps need pickups, and weather apps need local forecasts. However, several apps, especially social media, shopping, and advertising platforms, may continue collecting location data even when you are not actively using them.

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This information helps companies push targeted ads, suggest nearby stores, or build behavioural patterns around where you travel. Privacy experts warn that many users unknowingly tap “Allow Always” during setup and never revisit those settings.

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How to stop apps from secretly tracking your location

For Android users, open Settings > Location > App Location Permissions. You will see which apps can access your location and whether they have permission set to “All the time,” “Only while using the app,” or “Not allowed.” Switch unnecessary apps to “Only while using the app” or remove access completely. Google also recommends checking the Privacy Dashboard, which shows recent location activity.

On iPhone, go to Settings > Privacy & Security > Location Services. Tap any app and change access to “Never” or “While Using the App” instead of “Always.” Apple also allows users to turn off Precise Location, meaning apps get an approximate area instead of your exact spot.

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Review app permissions

Cybersecurity researchers recommend reviewing app permissions every few months, especially after installing new apps or system updates. If a flashlight app, game, or shopping platform constantly asks for location access, that should raise questions.

Small changes can make a real difference. Limiting background tracking not only protects personal privacy but can also reduce battery drain and unwanted ad targeting. In a world where smartphones quietly collect more data than ever, checking your location settings may be one of the easiest digital safety habits to adopt.

Your phone does not need to share your exact location with every app. A quick settings check today can help you keep control of who knows where you are and when.