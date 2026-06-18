/Hack of the day: Instagram draining battery very fast? Disable this feature right now

Hack of the day: If your smartphone battery seems to vanish after a few minutes on Instagram, you are not alone. In 2026, users across Android and iPhone devices continue to report unusually high battery consumption from the social media app. The biggest reason is often a hidden setting that allows Instagram to stay active even when you are not using it. Disabling background activity and related features can significantly reduce battery drain and help your phone last longer throughout the day.
Why Instagram drains battery so quickly
Instagram is one of the most resource-intensive apps on smartphones. Every time you scroll through Reels, Stories, or videos, the app continuously downloads content, processes video playback, and refreshes feeds. These actions put pressure on the processor, display, and network connection, all of which consume power.
The problem becomes worse when Instagram continues running in the background. Even after you close the app, it may keep checking for notifications, refreshing content, and syncing messages. This background activity can quietly drain your battery throughout the day.
Turn off background activity
The quickest fix is to stop Instagram from working when it is not actively open.
On Android, go to Settings > Apps > Instagram > Battery and select the option that restricts or limits background activity. On iPhone, head to Settings > General > Background App Refresh and disable it for Instagram. This prevents the app from constantly refreshing content behind the scenes.
Users who check battery usage reports often find Instagram consuming power even during hours when the app is not actively used, making background activity one of the biggest culprits.
Enable Instagram's built-in data saver
Another useful setting is Data Saver. Instagram preloads videos and high-quality media to make scrolling feel faster, but that convenience comes at the cost of battery life.
To enable it, open Instagram, go to Settings and Privacy > Data Usage and Media Quality, and turn on Data Saver. This reduces media preloading and lowers network activity, helping save both battery life and mobile data.
Don't forget to update the app
Instagram has faced battery-drain bugs before. In one notable case, Google confirmed that an Instagram update fixed excessive battery consumption on Android devices. Keeping the app updated ensures you receive bug fixes and performance improvements.
If Instagram is draining your battery faster than expected, start by disabling background activity and turning on Data Saver. These two settings take less than a minute to change and can make a noticeable difference in daily battery life. Combined with regular app updates, they are among the easiest ways to keep your phone running longer between charges.
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