Hack of the day: iPhone users, turn this basic setting ON to charge faster

iPhone fast charging: If your iPhone battery always seems to run low when you need it most, there is a simple trick that may help. Apple users looking for faster iPhone charging can turn on a built-in setting called Low Power Mode, which reduces background activity and may help the phone charge faster. The tip is especially useful in 2026 as people rely more on phones for payments, travel, work, and daily communication. Apple also recommends a few other steps to speed up charging safely.

Turn on this iPhone setting for faster charging

One of the easiest tricks is enabling Low Power Mode before plugging in the device. You can find it by going to Settings > Battery > Low Power Mode. When switched on, the feature reduces background tasks such as app refresh, automatic downloads, and visual effects, helping the iPhone focus more energy on charging. Apple says Low Power Mode lowers overall power use, which can improve charging efficiency in some situations.

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Another quick option is switching on Airplane Mode while charging. This temporarily turns off mobile signals, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, reducing battery drain in the background and helping power go directly to the battery instead of being used for network activity.

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Faster iPhone charging starts with the right charger

Your charger matters more than many users think. Apple recommends using a USB-C Power Delivery charger for faster wired charging, especially on newer iPhone models. Slower adapters or cheap cables can significantly delay charging times. In newer iOS versions, iPhones may even show a “Slow Charger” warning if the adapter is underpowered.

Wireless charging is convenient, but if speed matters, wired charging usually works faster. Apple says MagSafe or Qi2-certified chargers perform better than older wireless standards.

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Avoid these mistakes while charging

Using heavy apps, gaming, recording videos, or streaming content while charging can slow things down. Apple advises users to avoid processor-heavy tasks if they want a faster top-up. Heat is another hidden problem. If your iPhone becomes too warm, charging may slow automatically to protect battery health. Charging in a cooler room and removing a thick case can help.

There is no magic button that doubles charging speed overnight, but these small changes can save you time. Turning on Low Power Mode, using a proper charger, avoiding heat, and limiting heavy use while charging can help your iPhone charge faster and save you from battery stress before heading out.