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Hack of the day: Is your charger secretly damaging your smartphone battery? Here's how to check

Hack of the day: The easiest warning sign is heat. A charger and phone may feel slightly warm during charging, especially with fast charging.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 09:09 AM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 09:09 AM IST
Hack of the day: Is your charger secretly damaging your smartphone battery? Here's how to check
Image Credit: magnific

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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