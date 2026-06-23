/Hack of the day: Is your charger secretly damaging your smartphone battery? Here's how to check

Hack of the day: A faulty charger could be quietly reducing your phone's battery life right now. Smartphone users across India and worldwide rely on daily charging, but experts warn that the wrong charger, damaged cable, or overheating adapter can harm battery health over time. The good thing is that you do not need special tools to spot the warning signs. A few quick checks can reveal whether your charger is damaging your smartphone's battery or not.
Check for excessive heat
The easiest warning sign is heat. A charger and phone may feel slightly warm during charging, especially with fast charging. However, they should never become uncomfortably hot to the touch. If the adapter, cable, or phone regularly gets very hot during normal charging, the charger may be faulty, incompatible, or struggling to deliver stable power. Heat remains one of the biggest causes of battery wear.
How to check if your charger is damaging your battery
Pay attention to charging behaviour. A charger that suddenly takes much longer to charge the battery, frequently disconnects and reconnects, or causes the battery percentage to jump erratically could be a red flag. Experts say unstable charging can stress both the battery and the charging circuitry.
Another simple test is to compare results with a known good charger. If charging speed, battery temperature, or battery life improves noticeably after switching chargers, the original accessory may be the problem.
Inspect the cable and adapter
Physical damage matters more than many users realise. Look for frayed wires, bent connectors, loose-fitting plugs, cracks, discolouration, or melted plastic. Even small signs of wear can lead to unstable power delivery and excess heat. If the cable only works when held at a certain angle, replace it immediately.
Counterfeit chargers are another risk. Missing safety certifications, unusually light construction, poor printing, or suspiciously low prices can indicate a fake product. Such chargers often lack proper protection circuits designed to safeguard batteries.
Watch your battery health
Rapid battery drain, reduced screen-on time, swelling, or a bulging phone back panel are serious warning signs. Battery swelling is not normal and requires immediate attention. Stop using the charger and seek professional assistance if you notice these symptoms.
A charger should not damage your battery. If your phone charges consistently, stays reasonably cool, and shows no signs of battery deterioration, your charger is likely doing its job. But if heat, unstable charging, or physical damage appear, replacing the charger early could save you from an expensive battery replacement later.
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