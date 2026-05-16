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NewsTechnologyHack of the day: Is your smartphone charger fake or faulty? Here’s how to check before battery damage starts
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Hack of the day: Is your smartphone charger fake or faulty? Here’s how to check before battery damage starts

Fake smartphone charger: Your phone often gives clues before serious battery damage begins. If charging repeatedly starts and stops or the battery percentage jumps oddly, it could be a failing charger or damaged cable.

Written By Saurav Suman|Last Updated: May 16, 2026, 09:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Hack of the day: Is your smartphone charger fake or faulty? Here’s how to check before battery damage startsImage credit: magnific

Fake smartphone charger: A bad charger can quietly ruin your smartphone battery, and most people only notice when the battery starts draining faster or the phone heats up. If your smartphone charges strangely, gets unusually warm, or suddenly loses battery health, your charger could be the reason. This quick hack of the day explains how to check if your charger is damaging your battery before it affects your phone’s performance or your wallet. Here are a few warning signs that are easy to spot.

Hack of the day: Feel the heat first

The fastest way to check your charger is surprisingly simple: touch it. A charger or cable becoming mildly warm during charging is normal, especially with fast charging. But if the adapter, cable, or back of your phone feels unusually hot after 20–30 minutes, something may be wrong. Excess heat is one of the biggest causes of faster battery ageing in lithium-ion batteries. Cheap or faulty chargers can also deliver unstable power that increases stress on your battery.

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Hack of the day: Watch charging behaviour

Your phone often gives clues before serious battery damage begins. If charging repeatedly starts and stops, the battery percentage jumps oddly, or the charging icon flickers, the problem may not be the battery at all -- it could be a failing charger or damaged cable. A charger that only works at one angle is another warning sign that something is off.

Another quick test: borrow a trusted charger from a friend or use the original charger that came with your phone. If charging suddenly becomes stable, overheating slows down, or battery drain improves, your current charger is likely the issue.

Also Read: Tech tip of the day: This is why your smartphone speaker sounds weak; Many users make this mistake

Hack of the day: Check your battery health settings

Most smartphones already have a built-in way to monitor battery health. On iPhones, go to Settings > Battery > Battery Health & Charging. Many Android phones also show battery diagnostics or health information inside settings or brand-specific apps. Faster-than-normal battery drain, random shutdowns, or poor battery backup are common signs of battery wear.

Also Read: Hack of the day: Your smartphone charges slower if this hidden setting is ON

Hack of the day: Avoid these charging mistakes

Experts recommend avoiding ultra-cheap chargers, fake accessories, or damaged cables with exposed wires. Certified chargers from trusted brands are safer because they regulate power better and reduce overheating risks. Also, avoid gaming or streaming heavily while charging if your phone already gets warm.

So, if your smartphone is showing such signs, maybe your charger could be the real problem, not the battery. The next time your phone heats up, charges unpredictably, or drains unusually fast, testing it with a different charger could save you from an expensive battery replacement later.

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