/Hack of the day: Stop using ‘123456’ or birthdays as passwords – Here’s the safer way

Hack of the day: Millions of internet users log in to banking apps, social media accounts, and work platforms every day, yet weak passwords remain one of the biggest reasons accounts get hacked in 2026. Security experts around the world continue to warn that commonly used passwords such as "123456," "password," and simple birth dates are still widely used despite repeated data breaches. The good news is that there is a safer way to create passwords that are both easy to remember and much harder for hackers to crack.