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Hack of the day: Stop using ‘123456’ or birthdays as passwords – Here’s the safer way

Hack of the day: Cybercriminals rarely guess passwords manually. Instead, they use automated tools that can test millions of password combinations in seconds. Short passwords, predictable words, names, and number sequences are often the first targets.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 09:48 AM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 09:48 AM IST
Hack of the day: Stop using ‘123456’ or birthdays as passwords – Here’s the safer way
Image Credit: magnific

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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