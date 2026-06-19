/Hack of the day: Stop using ‘123456’ or birthdays as passwords – Here’s the safer way

Hack of the day: Millions of internet users log in to banking apps, social media accounts, and work platforms every day, yet weak passwords remain one of the biggest reasons accounts get hacked in 2026. Security experts around the world continue to warn that commonly used passwords such as "123456," "password," and simple birth dates are still widely used despite repeated data breaches. The good news is that there is a safer way to create passwords that are both easy to remember and much harder for hackers to crack.
Why weak passwords still cause major security risks
Cybercriminals rarely guess passwords manually. Instead, they use automated tools that can test millions of password combinations in seconds. Short passwords, predictable words, names, and number sequences are often the first targets.
According to guidance from major cybersecurity agencies and technology companies, password length is now more important than complexity alone. A longer password made up of unrelated words is generally more secure than a short password filled with symbols and numbers.
For users, the risk is simple. If one weak password is exposed in a data breach and reused elsewhere, hackers may gain access to multiple accounts, including email, banking, and shopping services.
Hack of the day: Use passphrase instead of a password
The easiest security upgrade is to switch from traditional passwords to passphrases.
A passphrase combines several random words into a longer sequence that is easy to remember but difficult to guess. For example, a phrase like "AppleRiverCoffeeTrain" is significantly stronger than a short password such as "Rahul123."
Experts recommend choosing four or more unrelated words and avoiding famous quotes, song lyrics, personal information, or anything that can be linked back to you through social media.
The result is a password that is easier for humans to remember while creating far more possible combinations for attackers to crack.
Add one more layer of protection
Even a strong password benefits from extra security. Cybersecurity professionals recommend enabling two-factor authentication (2FA) whenever possible. This requires a second verification step, such as a code sent to a phone or generated by an authentication app.
Users should also avoid reusing the same password across different websites. A password manager can help generate and store unique passwords securely.
The best password in 2026 is not necessarily the most complicated one. A long, unique passphrase built from random words offers stronger protection while remaining easy to remember. As data breaches and online scams continue to rise, spending a few minutes upgrading your passwords could prevent much bigger problems later.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.