Hack of the day: The safest way to recover a hacked Instagram or X account in 2026

Hack of the day: Instagram hacked recovery and stolen X (formerly Twitter) profiles are becoming a growing headache for many users, creators, freelancers, and small businesses in 2026. From Delhi to Bengaluru, users are waking up to strange posts, changed passwords, or locked accounts after phishing scams and fake login links. Cybersecurity experts say the first few hours after a hack matter most because attackers often change email addresses and security settings quickly to lock owners out.

Instagram account recovery: What Meta says users should do first

If your Instagram account gets hacked, stop trying random “recovery experts” on Telegram or Instagram comments. Meta recommends using the official hacked-account flow immediately. Go to Instagram’s recovery page, choose “My account was hacked,” and follow the prompts for password reset, selfie verification, or ID checks if your email or phone number has changed. Meta has also expanded AI-assisted recovery tools and support systems to speed up access restoration.

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Users who still have access on one trusted device should change passwords immediately, sign out of unknown devices, and turn on two-factor authentication (2FA). Experts also warn Indians to secure the connected email account first because hackers often target Gmail or Outlook accounts before social media accounts.

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How to safely recover a hacked X account

For X users, the safest recovery route is through the platform’s official compromised-account process. If you can still log in, change your password at once, revoke suspicious third-party apps, and check whether your email address or phone number has been altered. X also allows users to reverse unauthorised email changes through security emails sent to registered accounts.

If repeated login attempts lock your account, wait for the temporary freeze to end instead of repeatedly entering passwords. Security systems often trigger lockouts to block hackers as well as genuine users.

The biggest mistake Indian users make after a hack

The worst move is paying third-party “account recovery” agents. Cybercrime experts warn that many of these are scams targeting panicked victims. Stick to official recovery pages only and avoid sharing OTPs, backup codes, or passwords with anyone claiming insider access. Recent cases involving AI-assisted account takeovers have shown that social media hacks are becoming smarter, making strong passwords and 2FA more important than ever.

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If your Instagram or X account gets hacked, speed and smartness matter more than panic. Secure your email, use official recovery tools, and avoid shortcuts. In many cases, users who act within hours have the best chance of getting their account back safely.