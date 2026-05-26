Hack of the day: The safest way to scan QR codes without getting hacked

Fake QR code scam: QR codes are everywhere – from restaurant menus and parking meters to payment apps, vegetable shops, and event tickets. But cybersecurity agencies and researchers are warning that scammers are now using fake QR codes to trick people into handing over passwords, banking details, or downloading malware. The safest way to scan QR codes in 2026 is surprisingly simple: never tap instantly after scanning. Instead, pause and inspect the destination link before opening it, especially when scanning codes in public places or emails.

Why QR code scams are rising

Cybersecurity experts call this growing threat “quishing” – short for QR phishing. Unlike regular web links, QR codes hide the destination URL until after you scan them, making it harder to spot a fake site at first glance. Criminals often place sticker QR codes over genuine ones at parking spots, restaurants, public posters, and payment kiosks.

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The scale of the problem is growing fast. Recent reports suggest QR code phishing attacks have surged sharply this year as attackers found new ways to bypass email filters and mobile security systems.

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Safest way to scan QR codes

If you want a quick digital safety rule, remember this: scan, preview, verify, then open.

Most Android phones and iPhones now show a preview of the website after scanning a QR code. Before tapping:

Check whether the web address looks official. A fake banking link may use extra letters or spelling mistakes.

Avoid shortened or strange-looking URLs.

Be suspicious if a QR code asks for passwords, OTPs, card details, or app downloads immediately.

Look closely at public QR codes. A sticker placed over another sticker is often a red flag.

Security agencies also advise using your phone’s default camera app instead of unknown third-party QR scanner apps. Some unofficial apps may request unnecessary permissions or expose users to extra risks.

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QR code safety: Places where you should be extra careful

Public payment systems deserve extra caution. Fake QR stickers have already appeared on parking machines and payment boards, redirecting users to phishing websites that steal card details or trigger hidden subscriptions.

Emails and unexpected parcels with QR codes are another major warning sign. Authorities recently cautioned users against scanning unknown QR codes sent through anonymous messages or packages.

QR codes are convenient, but convenience is exactly what scammers exploit. Treat every QR code like an unknown web link: scan it, inspect it, and only then decide whether it deserves your tap.