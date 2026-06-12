Hack of the day: This Google Photos trick can save GBs of phone storage in minutes

Hack of the day: Google Photos users running out of phone storage in 2026 may be ignoring one of the easiest fixes already inside their smartphones. Whether you use an Android phone or iPhone, a built-in Google Photos trick called “Free up space” can clear gigabytes (GBs) of storage in minutes without deleting your memories. As smartphone cameras produce larger photos and videos, this Google Photos trick can help users avoid storage warnings, slow performance, and even the cost of upgrading to a pricier phone.

How the google photos trick works

Most people think deleting photos means losing them forever. That is not how this feature works.

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Google Photos automatically backs up photos and videos to your Google account if backup is turned on. Once those files are safely stored in the cloud, the app can remove the copies sitting on your phone’s internal storage while keeping them accessible inside Google Photos. In simple words, your photos stay safe but stop taking up space on your device.

To use it, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open the Google Photos app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Tap your profile picture in the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 3: Select the “Free up space” option from the menu.

Step 4: Google Photos will show how much storage can be recovered from your phone.

Step 5: Tap Confirm to remove already backed-up photos and videos from your device while keeping them safely stored in Google Photos.

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Why it is useful for people with full phone storage

Phone storage fills up faster than many users realise. A few minutes of 4K video, WhatsApp downloads, screenshots, and camera photos can quickly consume 128GB of storage, especially on budget and mid-range smartphones.

The Google Photos trick can help users delay buying a new phone or paying for repairs caused by sluggish performance linked to overloaded storage. It is particularly useful before travel, festivals, weddings, or major events when users suddenly discover there is no room left for photos or videos.

Check this before tapping ‘free up space’

There is one catch: make sure your photos have actually backed up first.

Google recommends checking for a “Backup complete” status inside the app before deleting local copies. If backup has not finished, files still stored only on your device could be lost accidentally. Also remember: after freeing up space, your photos remain visible inside Google Photos but may not appear in your phone’s default gallery app when offline.

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For millions of users constantly deleting apps or old videos to create storage, this may be one of the simplest phone hacks worth trying today.