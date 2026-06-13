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NewsTechnologyHack of the day: This hidden Chrome setting can make browsing much faster; Here’s how
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Hack of the day: This hidden Chrome setting can make browsing much faster; Here’s how

Hack of the day: The feature is called Preload Pages, and it is available inside Chrome settings on Android, iPhone, Windows, and Mac.

Written By Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2026, 09:44 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Hack of the day: This hidden Chrome setting can make browsing much faster; Here’s howImage credit: magnific

Hack of the day: Millions of people using Google Chrome on phones and computers may be missing a simple trick that can speed up web browsing in seconds. The Chrome setting, called “Preload Pages,” is built into the browser and works by loading websites in the background before users click on them. With more people relying on Chrome daily for work, shopping, and streaming in 2026, enabling this setting could help reduce waiting times and make browsing feel smoother.

Google says Chrome can speed up browsing by predicting which pages users are likely to open next and preparing them in advance. In simple terms, the browser quietly does some of the work before users even tap a link, making websites load faster when opened. This feature can especially help users with slower internet speeds or those who switch between multiple tabs often.

What is the Chrome setting that speeds up browsing?

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The feature is called Preload Pages, and it is available inside Chrome settings on Android, iPhone, Windows, and Mac. Google explains that Chrome preloads websites users are likely to visit by using browsing signals and stored cookies, helping pages open more quickly. Users can choose between “Standard Preloading” and “Extended Preloading,” with the second option loading more pages in advance for quicker performance.

Also Read | Hack of the day: This Google Photos trick can save GBs of phone storage in minutes

How to turn on this Chrome setting

For desktop users:

  • Open Chrome
  • Click the three-dot menu in the top-right corner
  • Go to Settings
  • Select Performance
  • Turn on Preload Pages
  • Choose Extended Preloading for faster browsing

For mobile users:

  • Open Chrome
  • Tap the three-dot menu
  • Go to Settings → Privacy and Security
  • Tap Preload Pages
  • Select Standard or Extended Preloading, depending on your preference.

Chrome setting for faster browsing: Is there a catch?

There is one trade-off. Since Chrome loads pages in the background, the feature may use slightly more mobile data and device memory. Google also notes that cookies may be used during preloading to improve predictions. That means users on limited data plans may prefer Standard mode instead of Extended mode.

Also Read | Hack of the day: Why restarting your smartphone once a week is more than what you think; Here’re benefits of it

Why this is important for everyday users

For anyone frustrated by slow-loading websites, this hidden Chrome setting offers a quick fix without downloading extra apps or changing devices. While it will not magically improve weak internet speeds, it can make everyday browsing feel noticeably faster, especially for people who use news, shopping, and social media websites and open many links every day.

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