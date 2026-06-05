Hack of the day: This hidden Google Maps feature can save your car’s fuel on every drive

Google Maps fuel saving feature: If you use Google Maps for daily commutes in India, there is a hidden feature that could help cut fuel costs without changing your driving habits. Google Maps’ “fuel-efficient routes” option, available on Android and iPhone, quietly suggests routes that may use less fuel while keeping travel time nearly the same. As fuel prices continue to pinch wallets in 2026, this simple setting could save drivers money on everyday trips.

Google Maps fuel-saving feature: What it actually does

Most people open Google Maps and pick the fastest route without checking alternatives. But Google Maps also calculates which roads may burn less fuel. The app looks at traffic flow, road incline, stop-and-go patterns, speed consistency, and distance before suggesting a more efficient path. Sometimes, that route may be a few minutes slower but easier on your fuel tank.

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Google says the feature works differently depending on the type of vehicle you drive. A diesel car may perform better on highways, while hybrids and EVs often work more efficiently in city traffic because of regenerative braking. Petrol remains the default setting if users do not manually choose an engine type.

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How to turn on the hidden setting

Enabling the feature takes less than a minute:

Open Google Maps → tap your profile picture → go to Settings → Navigation settings → Route options → turn on “Prefer fuel-efficient routes.”

You can also select your engine type, petrol, diesel, hybrid, or electric, to improve route accuracy. Once switched on, Google Maps may automatically highlight a route with a small green leaf icon, showing that it could use less fuel than the fastest option.

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Will it actually save money?

The answer depends on your route and driving style. Google says the feature aims to reduce fuel use by avoiding heavy traffic, steep roads, and repeated braking where possible. On longer drives or daily office commutes, even small savings can add up over weeks.

Still, drivers should not expect miracles. Some users online say the route sometimes takes longer or feels less practical in busy cities. Others report noticeable savings during repeated trips, especially in stop-and-go traffic. Community discussions suggest that results vary depending on the city, vehicle type, and road conditions.

For anyone battling rising fuel bills, this Google Maps trick is worth trying. It costs nothing to enable, works in the background, and may quietly help stretch every litre a little further.