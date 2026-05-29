Hack of the day: This hidden UPI setting can make your payments safer in seconds

Hack of the day: Millions of Indians use UPI daily to pay bills, shop online, and send money, but many still miss a small setting that can improve payment safety. In 2026, cyber fraud linked to fake payment requests and scam transfers remains a growing concern across apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm. One simple way to stay safe is to check your UPI app settings and limit payment requests and alerts. This can help you avoid fake requests, accidental payments, and online scams.

UPI scams often do not happen because someone hacks a bank account. Instead, fraudsters trick users into approving a payment request or sharing details over a phone call. Many people still confuse a “collect request” with receiving money, even though approving one actually sends money from your account. That misunderstanding has cost users thousands of rupees.

Hidden UPI setting

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Most UPI apps quietly allow users to manage payment request notifications, trusted contacts, transaction limits, and app locks. While the names differ across apps, checking these settings can reduce risk significantly.

You can start by enabling biometric or app lock protection for payments, reviewing who can send payment requests, and keeping transaction alerts switched on. These settings create an extra checkpoint before money leaves your account.

The move matters more now because fake “refund” and “reward” scams still circulate widely through payment requests, links, and QR codes. NPCI, which runs UPI, has repeatedly advised users not to approve unknown payment requests or share their UPI PIN with anyone.

Also Read | Hack of the day: This hidden WhatsApp privacy feature is still ignored by most users

UPI payment safety

Before your next transaction, you must check these four things inside your UPI app:

Turn on biometric authentication or app lock

Keep payment request notifications active

Double-check names before approving any request

Set lower daily transaction limits if your app allows it

These small changes can reduce losses if your phone falls into the wrong hands or if someone tries to trick you into approving a fake transfer. NPCI also says UPI PINs should never be shared, even with someone claiming to be from a bank or customer support.

Also Read | Hack of the day: Safest way to clean laptop screen without scratches or damage

Safe payments

India’s UPI ecosystem has already tightened rules to cut fraud. NPCI previously moved to restrict the misuse of “collect requests,” a feature scammers often exploited to trick users into authorising payments.

UPI makes payments fast, but speed can also lead to costly mistakes. Spending one minute checking your app’s hidden safety settings could stop one wrong tap from turning into a major financial loss.