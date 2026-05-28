Hack of the day: This hidden WhatsApp privacy feature is still ignored by most users

Hack of the day: WhatsApp IP address protection in calls – Millions of people use WhatsApp daily for voice and video calls, but many still ignore a privacy feature that can help hide location-related information. Available inside WhatsApp settings, IP address protection in calls adds an extra layer of privacy by preventing others from directly seeing your IP address during calls. At a time when digital privacy concerns are rising, this hidden feature could be very important for users.

What is WhatsApp IP address protection in calls?

When you make a WhatsApp call, the app often connects users directly through a peer-to-peer connection to improve call quality and reduce delays. In some situations, this can expose your IP address to the person on the other end. While an IP address does not reveal your exact home address, it may provide an approximate location, such as your city or region.

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To reduce this risk, WhatsApp offers IP address protection in calls, a setting that routes calls through WhatsApp servers instead of creating a direct connection.

Meta, WhatsApp’s parent company, says this helps prevent other callers from inferring your location through your IP address.

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How to turn on the hidden privacy feature

Enabling the feature takes less than a minute:

Open WhatsApp

Go to Settings

Tap Privacy

Select Advanced

Turn on “Protect IP address in calls”

Once enabled, WhatsApp routes your calls through its servers to improve privacy.

However, WhatsApp also warns that call quality may slightly reduce in some cases because calls are no longer directly connected between users.

Why most users still ignore it

Many WhatsApp users never explore privacy settings after installing the app. Features like disappearing messages and chat lock get more attention, while deeper settings remain hidden.

But as scams, phishing attempts, and online tracking become more common, small privacy controls matter more than ever — especially for people who frequently speak with unknown numbers, online sellers, or business contacts.

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Does this affect everyday users?

For most people, turning on the setting is a low-risk change that adds extra privacy with little effort. If you regularly use WhatsApp for work, freelance gigs, marketplace deals, or unknown contacts, this feature could be very useful.

WhatsApp’s IP address protection in calls may not be the app’s most talked-about feature, but it can help improve privacy during voice and video calls. It takes only a few seconds to enable and could limit how much location-related information is exposed during conversations. Sometimes, the best privacy tools are the ones most people never notice.