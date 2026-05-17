Hack of the day: Tired of WhatsApp spam calls? Turn on this hidden setting today

Spam calls on WhatsApp are becoming harder to ignore, especially as scammers increasingly use international and unknown numbers to target users. But there is one WhatsApp setting to reduce spam calls that can help smartphone users instantly. Available on both Android and iPhone, WhatsApp’s built-in “Silence Unknown Callers” feature lets users mute calls from numbers not saved in their contacts, cutting interruptions without blocking people completely. The setting works now and takes less than a minute to enable.

What is the WhatsApp spam-call setting?

The feature is called “Silence Unknown Callers.” Once switched on, WhatsApp automatically silences incoming voice and video calls from numbers you have never interacted with or saved in your contacts. Instead of your phone ringing, the call quietly appears in your notifications and WhatsApp call history.

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This is important because spam calls on WhatsApp have increased in recent years, with fraudsters often pretending to be bank agents, delivery executives, or customer care staff. Since WhatsApp calls come through the internet, they can bypass regular telecom spam filters.

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How to enable the WhatsApp setting to reduce spam calls

Turning it on is simple:

Open WhatsApp

Tap Settings

Go to Privacy

Select Calls

Turn on Silence Unknown Callers

On Android, Settings are found under the three-dot menu in the top-right corner. On iPhones, Settings are located at the bottom of the app.

The best part is that the feature does not fully block anyone. If an important caller reaches out from a new number, you can still check the missed call later and decide whether to respond.

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WhatsApp spam-call: What this setting cannot do

There is one catch. If you have already messaged or called an unsaved number before, WhatsApp may stop treating it as an “unknown” contact. That means future calls from that person could still ring through normally. Some users on online forums have flagged this limitation, especially for temporary contacts such as delivery agents or work numbers.

Why it is important for smartphone users

For anyone tired of random WhatsApp calls during work, sleep, or meetings, this hidden privacy tool can save time and reduce distractions. It will not stop spam forever, but it gives users more control over who gets their attention - and that is increasingly important in today’s scam-heavy digital world.