Hack of the day: Why restarting your smartphone once a week is more than what you think; Here’re benefits of it

Smartphone restart: Millions of smartphone users across India and other major markets may be ignoring one of the easiest habits that can improve phone performance and digital safety. Cybersecurity experts say restarting your phone once a week can help reduce software glitches, improve speed, and even lower some security risks. In 2026, as phones stay switched on for weeks without a break, experts say this simple step matters more than many users realise.

Why restarting your phone once a week matters

Most people rarely turn off their phones. Between social media, banking apps, streaming, and work notifications, devices often run nonstop for days or even months. Over time, background processes pile up, temporary files build up, and apps may continue running even when users think they are closed.

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A restart clears temporary memory, closes stuck apps, refreshes system processes, and gives the operating system a clean start. That is one reason many IT teams and cybersecurity experts still recommend restarting devices regularly.

Security agencies in some countries have also advised users to restart phones occasionally because it may disrupt certain types of malware or spyware that rely on staying active in memory. While restarting alone is not a full defence against hacking, experts say it adds one extra layer of digital hygiene.

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What happens after you restart your phone?

After a restart, many users notice faster app opening times, smoother scrolling, and fewer random glitches. Phones that feel unusually warm or sluggish may also briefly improve because the system stops unnecessary background tasks.

Restarting can also fix small everyday issues such as delayed notifications, Wi-Fi connection problems, frozen screens, Bluetooth glitches, or apps crashing unexpectedly.

For older smartphones, the difference may feel even bigger. Devices with ageing processors or limited RAM often struggle when too many background tasks remain open for long periods.

However, restarting does not magically fix deeper hardware issues, poor battery health, or outdated software. If your phone regularly freezes or slows down again within hours, there may be another problem.

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How often should you restart your phone?

Tech experts generally suggest restarting a smartphone at least once every week. Some recommend doing it every few days if you use heavy apps, gaming software, or keep dozens of apps running at once.

It only takes about a minute, costs nothing, and may help extend smoother day-to-day performance.

Restarting your phone once a week will not suddenly result in your phone functioning like new, but it can help your device run more smoothly, reduce small bugs, and improve digital hygiene. Sometimes, the easiest tech fix is also the one most people ignore.