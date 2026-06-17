/Hack of the day: Your smartphone battery may last longer with this one hidden setting turned on

Hack of the day: Smartphone users struggling with fast battery drain in 2026 may be missing one simple fix hidden inside their device settings. Battery experts and phone makers increasingly recommend enabling Adaptive Battery or Adaptive Power features, available on both Android phones and iPhones, to help phones last longer during daily use by limiting unnecessary background activity and managing power more efficiently.
For many people, battery life has become a daily frustration. Bigger screens, brighter displays, constant notifications, and background apps quietly eat through battery even when the phone is not in use. The good thing is that a built-in setting may help if it is switched on.
Turn on adaptive battery settings
On Android phones, the setting is commonly called Adaptive Battery. Google says it learns how you use apps and limits battery usage for apps you rarely open. That means social media apps, shopping apps, or games you barely touch stop consuming power in the background unnecessarily.
Most Android phones running Android 9 or newer already include this feature. You can usually find it by going to Settings > Battery > Adaptive Battery. Google recommends keeping it enabled for better long-term battery optimisation.
Apple has also introduced a similar tool called Adaptive Power on newer iPhones. It quietly makes small performance changes, such as slightly lowering screen brightness or limiting background activity when battery use is unusually high. Apple says the feature works automatically in the background and learns from your charging and usage habits over time.
Why this setting is important for daily use
The biggest benefit for users is simple: fewer charging breaks.
If your phone regularly struggles to survive a workday, adaptive battery settings may help extend battery life by reducing unnecessary activity. It can also lower heat generation, which may help battery health over time. However, results vary depending on how heavily you use your phone. Gaming, video editing, and constant mobile hotspot use will still drain power quickly.
Small changes that can help more
Battery experts also recommend lowering screen brightness, reducing the refresh rate when possible, switching off Always-On Display if you rarely use it, and checking which apps consume the most power. Keeping apps updated also helps improve efficiency.
Before spending money on a new phone or battery replacement, it may be worth checking whether this hidden setting is already switched on.
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