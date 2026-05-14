Hack of the day: Your smartphone charges slower if this hidden setting is ON

Fast charging tips: Why is your smartphone suddenly charging slowly even when you are using the original fast charger? Millions of smartphone users in India and across the world may unknowingly be slowing down their phone charging speeds because of a hidden battery setting called “Adaptive Charging.” This feature is available on many phones and is designed to protect battery health by slowing charging during long charging sessions, especially overnight.

Experts say the setting helps batteries last longer, but it can confuse users who suddenly notice slower charging even with a fast charger.

What is adaptive charging?

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Adaptive Charging is a battery protection feature built into modern Android smartphones. Instead of charging your phone from 0 to 100 percent at maximum speed, the software studies your daily routine and deliberately slows charging during certain hours.

For example, if you usually plug in your phone at 11 PM and unplug it at 7 AM, the phone may stop charging at around 80 percent for several hours and then slowly reach 100 percent just before you wake up. This reduces heat and battery stress over time.

While the feature improves long-term battery life, many users mistake it for a faulty charger or damaged cable because charging suddenly feels much slower than usual.

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Hack of the day: Turn OFF this setting for faster charging

If your phone is charging unusually slowly during the day, Adaptive Charging could be the reason.

On most Android smartphones, users can check this setting by going to:

Settings > Battery > Adaptive Charging

or

Settings > Battery Health > Charging Optimisation

Turning the feature off may restore full fast-charging speeds instantly, especially on Android devices. Some users on Reddit have also reported faster charging immediately after disabling adaptive charging features during software beta updates.

However, battery experts warn that permanently disabling the feature may slightly increase long-term battery wear because the battery stays at high charge levels for longer periods.

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Why smartphone brands enable it by default

Smartphone companies are under pressure to improve battery lifespan as users now keep phones for four to six years. Heat is one of the biggest reasons lithium-ion batteries degrade faster.

Android brands use software-based charging management to reduce overheating and preserve battery capacity. Recent Android versions are also testing smarter “Priority Charging” systems that can balance fast charging and battery safety automatically.

If your smartphone suddenly charges slowly despite using a fast charger, don’t panic. Before buying a new cable or adapter, check whether Adaptive Charging is enabled. The setting may protect your battery while also slowing charging more than you expect.